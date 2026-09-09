Supreme Court ruling on child abduction

The recent ruling by the Supreme Court has significant implications for the consideration of a child's views in international child abduction cases. This landmark decision follows a complex appeal involving a British family with dual residency in the United States and the UK. The family, consisting of the mother (M), father (F), and their children, 14-year-old H and 8-year-old B, found themselves at the centre of a legal battle after M opted to remain in Scotland with the children following a holiday in 2025.

F sought the return of the children under the Hague Convention 1980, claiming wrongful retention. The key legal question revolved around whether the views of H could be considered in the context of the defences available under Article 13(b) of the Convention. This article permits courts to refuse the return of a child if there is a grave risk of harm or an intolerable situation upon their return.

Katie O'Callaghan, Partner in the Family Team at Boodle Hatfield, explains that "the Supreme Court's decision clarifies that a child's views are relevant to all aspects of a parent's defence to an allegation of child abduction and whether that defence has been established, namely that there is a grave risk of physical or psychological harm, or the child being placed in an intolerable situation if returned." The Court noted the longstanding principle that the voices of children should be heard, but it also highlighted that such views are not determinative.

Despite H's wish to return to Florida, the Court found that this desire did not sufficiently address the broader concerns regarding the mother's mental health. The specific risk arising from a potential suicide risk to M led the Supreme Court to conclude that the defence under Article 13(b) was indeed established. The judgment underscored that while the court should take a child's wishes into account, those wishes must be evaluated alongside a more extensive analysis of the child's wellbeing and safety.

In August 2025, M initially secured an interdict from Peterhead Sheriff Court to prevent the children from being removed from her care. However, the Outer House of the Court of Session ruled in favour of F regarding H's return, which led to appeals from both parents. The Inner House later overturned the decision for H, stating the lower court had erred by considering H's views inappropriately.

The Supreme Court's ruling serves as a reminder that in cases of international child abduction, the risks to a child's welfare must be balanced with their expressed wishes. This case marks a critical point in the legal landscape, particularly in relation to future cases involving parental mental health and international child custody disputes, indicating a cautious approach when it comes to the potential consequences of returning a child to a harmful environment.