New accreditation for fertility law solicitors

In a significant move for the field of legal practice, the Law Society of Scotland has launched a new specialist accreditation aimed at solicitors working in the area of fertility law and family creation. The initiative is a direct result of the 2023 law reform report on surrogacy and the growing demand for services in this sector. Solicitors seeking this accreditation must demonstrate a high level of expertise and experience, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle the complexities of these sensitive matters.

This newly accredited specialism encompasses a range of areas, including surrogacy, donor conception, assisted conception, and adoption, as means of family creation both within the UK and internationally. Beverley Addison, a family law solicitor and Convener of the Law Society’s Fertility Law and Family Creation Panel, expressed the importance of this new accreditation, stating that “specialist advice around fertility law and family creation is increasingly in demand, and it’s a sought-after area of practice.”

She emphasised the significance of having trustworthy solicitors in such delicate situations, particularly with expected reforms to surrogacy law likely leading to a further increase in demand for specialists. “It’s vital that clients dealing with such personal and often complex matters have confidence in their solicitor to guide them,” she noted. Addison added, “There are many solicitors doing significant work in this field, and I am proud that this accreditation allows us to recognise their contribution.”

Jan Cutting, the Law Society’s Executive Director of Member Experience, also highlighted the recognition this accreditation brings to solicitors dedicated to this niche. “Our accredited specialisms recognise solicitors who have focused on a specific area of law, often undertaking courses and spearheading developments in that legal area,” she explained. “Adding fertility law and family creation to our scheme allows us to highlight the hard work and hours those solicitors have dedicated to supporting their clients in this important area of work.”

Those interested in obtaining this accreditation must meet specific requirements outlined on the Law Society’s official website, with their submissions being reviewed by a panel of experts in fertility law and family creation.