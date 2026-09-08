mfg Solicitors expands with new office

This expansion follows the firm's successful investment in the area just a year ago, which has significantly boosted its local client base. The need for more office space not only reflects the increasing demand for their services but also underscores mfg's long-term dedication to supporting the local business community.

Leading the Black Country team are three notable partners, employment expert Tim Lang, real estate specialist Sarah Bradford, and corporate solicitor Philip Chapman. Tim Lang expressed enthusiasm about the move, saying "The response from our Black Country clients and the wider business community has been outstanding over the past year. Our move to Custom House is a clear statement of intent and demonstrates our confidence in the region's future." He added, "We've built strong relationships across the Black Country and are proud to be supporting ambitious businesses and individuals. More than anything, the new office will provide an excellent platform for further expansion and investment in both our people and our services."

With over 260 employees across seven locations, mfg Solicitors has experienced remarkable growth while heavily investing in technology and talent development. The firm is poised for even more recruitment in the near future, aiming to enhance its Black Country offerings and attract skilled professionals to The Waterfront. This expansion announcement coincides with mfg's recent nomination as a finalist in the Professional Service Business of the Year category at the prestigious 2026 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. In addition to its Black Country office, mfg Solicitors maintains a presence in Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Ludlow, and Telford, showcasing its extensive reach across the UK.