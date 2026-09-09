Ison Harrison expands Middlesbrough family law office

Just twelve months after opening its doors in Middlesbrough, the firm will take over the top floor of the Cleveland Business Centre, providing an open-plan suite designed for up to 50 staff members with private consultation spaces and video link facilities to enhance client confidentiality. This expansion underscores the firm's commitment to family law and its securing of legal aid contracts for Child Abuse and Domestic Abuse, as well as family care proceedings and other significant public law work. New partners Kirsty Nelson and Sarah Louise Smith have joined the family law division, complementing a wider recruitment drive for paralegals and legal secretaries aimed at managing increasing caseloads. Ison Harrison is actively representing over 200 clients in a public inquiry regarding regional mental health services, further solidifying its position in the community.

Sarah Magson, partner and Middlesbrough branch manager, expressed the firm’s commitment to accessible legal support, stating "When we opened in Middlesbrough, our goal was to ensure accessible, specialist legal support was directly available on the high street." Jonathan Wearing, managing director, highlighted the importance of the firm's employee-owned status in fostering growth, noting "The Middlesbrough team achieved in one year what we anticipated would take three." As Ison Harrison continues to expand, it aims to enhance its full-service offering across the North East while maintaining its high standards of legal aid and support for those in need