Freeths advises on university spin-out

Leading law firm Freeths has advised University of Birmingham Enterprise on the successful spin-out of Dexter AI Ltd, supporting the launch of an innovative technology business focused on transforming how researchers extract and analyse healthcare data. Dexter AI has been established to commercialise a web-based platform that enables users to securely extract and analyse large-scale real-world data from a range of sources, including electronic health records, claims data and private prescriber records. Developed by researchers at the University, the platform has already supported more than 150 studies and helped accelerate health research across a range of therapeutic areas.

Freeths advised University of Birmingham Enterprise throughout the transaction, helping it navigate the legal and commercial complexities associated with the creation of a university spin-out and the transition of Dexter AI into an independent commercial venture. The Freeths team was led by Managing Associate Rosanna Brown on the corporate aspects of the transaction, with Partner Martin Noble leading on the IP arrangements underpinning the commercialisation of the technology.

Commenting on the deal, Rosanna Brown said “Dexter AI represents the type of innovative, research-led business that has the potential to create meaningful impact at scale. It was a pleasure to support the University of Birmingham Enterprise team on this milestone transaction and help bring together the legal and commercial foundations needed for the next stage of Dexter AI’s growth. University spin-outs often involve complex stakeholder arrangements and careful balancing of academic, commercial and strategic interests. The University and Dexter AI approached this process with a clear vision and strong foundations, and we are delighted to have played a role in helping the business move forward as an independent company.”

Christian Billinghurst, CEO of Dexter AI, added “Dexter has proven transformative in a university setting, contributing to the department’s growth in scale, impact and grant success. Our move into industry through the University has enabled us to build key partnerships while evolving Dexter into an industry-ready platform tested across diverse data types.” Dexter AI was developed from research undertaken within the University of Birmingham's Department of Applied Health Sciences and has evolved into a standalone business through the commercialisation programme delivered by University of Birmingham Enterprise. The company now plans to expand the use of its technology platform across healthcare and other data-intensive sectors.