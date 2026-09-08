Five Mexican men face court charges

The suspects, arrested on 13 August, will be presented at Warwickshire Crown Court tomorrow, 10 September, on charges of conspiracy to produce methamphetamine, classified as a Class A drug. The accused individuals are Alejandro Ambriz Dimas, 45, from Michoacan; and Victora Ramirez, 47, Fausto Beltran, 33, Lioncio Moso Borja, 37, and Jose Nunez Angolo, 44, all from Culiacan in the Sinaloa region of Mexico, except for Dimas.

The men purportedly operated as part of a criminal organisation manufacturing methamphetamine at a clandestine lab located on remote farmland near Furnace End in Warwickshire. Their initial appearance was at Coventry Magistrates' Court, where they were remanded into custody. The investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) was supported by various agencies, including Warwickshire Police, as well as the West Midlands Fire Service and Ambulance Service, which were ready to assist during the operation.