Butcher & Barlow welcomes five new solicitors

Leading Legal 500 law firm Butcher & Barlow has reached a notable milestone with the successful qualification of five Trainee Solicitors from its 12 offices. Annabel Jones, Laura Clarke, Emily Scott, Ella Woodier, and Lorrain Saquilayan have all completed their training, showcasing the diverse experiences they acquired in various legal fields. Throughout their journey, they worked alongside seasoned Solicitors and Partners, honing practical skills and gaining valuable client interaction, preparing them for their professional futures.

Annabel has joined the Corporate & Commercial Department at the Gadbrook Park office, sharing her excitement about this achievement, saying “Reaching qualification is a really exciting moment and something I have worked towards for a long time. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some incredibly experienced colleagues and gain real, practical experience throughout my training. I’m looking forward to building on that as I begin the next stage of my career.”

Laura, based at the Firm’s Bramhall office, has qualified into the Family Public Law Team. She reflected on her unique experience, stating “I’ve probably had a different experience to the other Trainees, as I’ve been with the team for four and a half years, first as a paralegal and then as a Trainee. The training has been very hands-on, with plenty of responsibility from early on, which really suited me. Working directly under a Partner has also been a real benefit, giving me access to someone with a great deal of experience.”

Ella also joins the Bramhall office, qualifying in the Wills, Trusts & Estates Team. Meanwhile, Emily has transitioned into the Dispute Resolution Department at one of the Firm’s Leigh offices. Having gained experience across the Private Client and Residential Property sectors, she expressed her passion for dispute resolution, commenting “I ultimately settled on dispute resolution as I really enjoy the variety of work. I particularly enjoy the court work and the problem-solving involved, as well as helping clients navigate what can often be difficult situations. I have really enjoyed my training at Butcher & Barlow. I have felt well supported throughout, while also being encouraged and pushed to reach my potential.”

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner, expressed his pride in the new Solicitors, stating “We are extremely proud to see five of our Trainee Solicitors qualify at the same time. They have each demonstrated hard work, professionalism and a real commitment to our clients throughout their training. Developing the next generation of legal talent is incredibly important to us. We want to give people the opportunity to learn, progress and build rewarding careers, and it is fantastic to see that investment coming through.”

As Butcher & Barlow celebrates this significant accomplishment, the firm looks forward to the promising careers that await these five new Solicitors in the legal industry.