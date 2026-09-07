Blake Morgan relocates to a larger office

National law firm Blake Morgan has officially relocated to a new and larger office in London, underscoring its commitment to expand its team in the capital as well as its broader business objectives. After a decade at New Street Square, the firm has taken up 10,745 sq ft of prime office space at 100 Fetter Lane, within a building that opened in 2025 and was developed by BauMont Real Estate Capital and YardNine. The decision to move is bolstered by a successful year for Blake Morgan, with its London office reporting a remarkable revenue increase of 35.8% in the last financial year. Notably, the new office will serve not only as a hub for the London team but also as a collaborative space for lawyers operating throughout the UK.

The choice of an environmentally sustainable grade-A office building reflects the firm’s ethos, as Blake Morgan prioritises high-quality, flexible workspaces. The building incorporates circular economy principles, operates on all-electric systems, uses 30% less energy than current standards, and is designed for net-zero carbon emissions. This move is part of a larger strategy that includes a series of strategic hires for the London office, expanding its expertise in corporate, real estate, and employment law. Recently welcomed professionals include insolvency partner Alejandro Worthington, corporate immigration specialist Dipesh Shah along with his team of six, corporate partner Joan Yu, and real estate expert Scott Hilton. Additionally, the firm has promoted home-grown talent with the ascension of Michelle Davenport to partner in May and Harry Taylor to legal director in July, further solidifying its commitment to internal development.

Helen Bunker, chair at Blake Morgan and head of the London office, shared her thoughts on this significant transition by stating, "The opening of our new London office is an important milestone for the firm, which strengthens our offering in the capital, while also supporting the continued evolution of the wider business. As we begin the next chapter, we are also waving goodbye to New Street Square, which has been our home for the past decade. It has been the setting for an important period in the firm’s history - and has served us and our clients exceptionally well." She further expressed excitement about the new location, stating, "We are proud of that legacy and incredibly excited to welcome clients and colleagues to our new home at 100 Fetter Lane, which provides a bigger, more sustainable space for our team in London, and a new base for our lawyers across the UK." With this strategic expansion, London is set to remain crucial in fulfilling the firm’s growth ambitions.