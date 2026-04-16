A report released today by MurrayBlackburnMackenzie (MBM) highlights significant concerns regarding the direction of certain women’s charities in the UK. The report, titled ‘Losing focus: Women’s charities and the UK Supreme Court ruling’, scrutinises 19 organisations that were originally established to support women but have since broadened their mandate to include men who identify as women. This shift raises questions about adherence to their original charitable objectives. The Supreme Court's ruling last year clarified that charities dedicated to benefitting women cannot extend their services to men, a stipulation that many organisations appear to overlook.

A legal opinion by Karon Monaghan KC reinforces this position, asserting that charities with specific mandates to support women must refraining from benefiting men, irrespective of their past practices. MBM co-director Lisa Mackenzie pointed out the ongoing discrimination faced by women, stating, “The discrimination and disadvantage experienced by women and girls is persistent and endemic.” She emphasized that charities aimed at alleviating this disadvantage often struggle for funding while facing pressures to adopt a broader definition of 'woman' that includes men.

Mackenzie also noted the slow response of regulatory bodies, which have been hesitant to provide guidance until further recommendations come from the government or the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Furthermore, the report indicates that funding organisations may impose conditions that compel charities to adopt inclusive definitions diverging from the parameters established by the Supreme Court ruling.

This pressure creates a precarious environment for organisations dedicated to advocating for women's rights, as trustees and managers often encounter conflicting demands from lobby groups and internal stakeholders. “We hope our report will be a catalyst for change in the sector,” Mackenzie said, underscoring the urgent need for women’s charities to realign with their foundational purpose. Ultimately, this report serves as a crucial resource for charities seeking to recommit to their mission of supporting women amidst increasing external pressures and limited resources