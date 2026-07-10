Womble Bond Dickinson strengthens digital practice

Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has announced the appointment of David Varney as a partner in its Bristol office, aimed at bolstering its national digital practice amid an increasing demand for expertise in technology transactions, data protection, AI governance, and cybersecurity. With over 15 years of experience in advising businesses on intricate digital and technology issues across various sectors, David's arrival adds significant depth to WBD's capabilities in this strategically vital area. He has extensive expertise in areas such as commercial technology transactions, digital transformation, IT outsourcing, software development, data protection, e-privacy, and IoT.

David's practice covers a wide range of clientele, including global technology providers and high-growth businesses, while also emphasising the commercial, technology, data, and intellectual property dimensions of corporate transactions, particularly within the technology and healthcare sectors. His expertise is particularly relevant as businesses increasingly face rapid changes related to technology procurement, cybersecurity, and evolving regulations.

Commenting on his new role, David Varney said "Womble Bond Dickinson has a strong platform for technology, data and digital work, with the scale, sector strength and transatlantic reach to support clients on increasingly complex issues. Businesses are facing rapid change across technology procurement and development, data use, cybersecurity, AI and digital regulation, and I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the firm to help clients manage risk and realise opportunities in this evolving landscape."

Paula Bartlett, Partner and Head of the UK Commercial team at WBD, expressed enthusiasm for the addition, saying "David is an excellent addition to our digital practice. He brings deep technical expertise, strong commercial judgement and broad sector experience, further strengthening the support we provide to clients on technology, data, cybersecurity and AI matters." She further noted that his appointment is a reflection of the firm’s continuous investment in strategically critical areas for its clients.

In addition to his role at WBD, David holds memberships in the Society for Computers and Law and the International Technology Law Association. His inclusion in the firm echoes WBD’s ongoing commitment to investing in strategically important sectors as clients navigate digital transformation.

This appointment coincides with WBD's recent promotions within the firm, effective 1 July 2026, recognising and enhancing the talent and expertise across its UK offices. Notably, Harriet Campbell, Stephen Dagg, and Todd Rayner have been promoted to partner, while Joanne Anderson, Alice Causer, Paul Rosenzweig, and Amy Hodge have been elevated to legal director, signifying continued growth and strategic focus on building specialist capabilities.