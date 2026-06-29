Winckworth Sherwood moves to Pall Mall

Winckworth Sherwood has made a significant move by relocating its Manchester office to a larger space on Pall Mall, a shift that comes as the law firm experiences sustained growth in the North West. This move to the Bruntwood SciTech Pall Mall building allows the firm to accommodate its expanding team while providing a broader range of specialist advice. The Pall Mall building, which has recently undergone a £33 million deep retrofit, has transformed the Grade II listed structure into a highly sustainable workspace aimed at achieving net-zero operational status. Other tenants in the building include S&W Group and Zero Carbon Group, which share a commitment to innovative business practices.

The relocation marks a decade since Winckworth Sherwood opened its first Manchester office and signals the firm’s ongoing ambition to grow in the region. With a strong planning presence, led by Colette McCormack, who is recognised as a top-tier specialist, the office has expanded its team through high-profile recruits. Recent additions include real estate partner Sarbjeet Gill and social housing partner Shazia Bashir, along with partner Rebecca Jason, who focuses on social and sustainable finance, and residential development sales legal director Laura Stephens.

Richard Tinham, Managing Partner of Winckworth Sherwood, highlighted the strategic importance of this move, stating that the investment was a direct response to increasing demand from clients for sophisticated, on-the-ground expertise. He remarked that "our move to Pall Mall supports our ongoing investment in Manchester, in line with our growth plans and the clear strategic opportunities we see across the region. It reflects a broader national trend whereby clients are increasingly seeking direct access to localised expertise in our areas of specialism.”

Rebecca Jason further elaborated on the thriving economic climate in Manchester, noting that "over the past decade, the city’s real estate sector has continued to attract significant investment and outperform other parts of the country.” She underscored the rising demand for services related to real estate development and social housing finance, underpinned by the firm’s established track record in planning. Moreover, she explained that "the broader backdrop of devolution is also a significant factor in how we support our clients," indicating that shifts in political power and economic decision-making are prompting clients to adjust their approaches. With "critical decision-making now happening locally rather than in London", she asserted that the firm is well-placed to assist clients in navigating regional funding streams, partnerships, and planning frameworks.