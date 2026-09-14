Wilkin Chapman Rollits joins legal panel

Wilkin Chapman Rollits has recently been included in the Government Commercial Agency's (GCA) RM6374 Legal Panel for Public Sector framework, which is set to continue until at least July 2029. This milestone allows public sector and third-sector entities throughout the UK, such as councils, schools, universities, NHS bodies, housing associations, charities, and government departments, to easily access essential legal support from approved suppliers via an efficient procurement process.

The GCA framework is categorised into specialist areas referred to as lots, with Wilkin Chapman Rollits securing appointments to Lot 2 (Focused Legal Support) and Lot 3 (Litigation and Disputes). Through these designated lots, organisations gain access to an array of legal services provided by Wilkin Chapman Rollits across diverse specialisms, including education, employment, housing, charities, debt recovery, restructuring and insolvency, real estate, and litigation and dispute resolution.

This appointment further enhances Wilkin Chapman Rollits' established history of assisting public sector, charity, and not-for-profit organisations in a variety of legal matters, including governance, investigations, regulatory issues, and dispute resolution. Robin Simmonds, chief executive of Wilkin Chapman Rollits, remarked that "This is an important milestone for the firm, reflecting the breadth and quality of expertise we offer while creating new opportunities for us to support organisations throughout the UK." He added "This appointment also fits perfectly with our vision of being an outstanding regional firm with national reach," and concluded "We look forward to building new relationships through the panel and helping public sector and charity organisations navigate challenges and deliver positive outcomes for the people and communities they serve."

The Government Commercial Agency serves as the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, aimed at connecting public and private sectors to achieve optimal outcomes for UK citizens. By leveraging its commercial expertise, GCA simplifies the procurement experience, enabling the redirection of valuable resources into vital public services, thus creating added value for the nation.

Wilkin Chapman Rollits boasts a large workforce of over 530 partners and staff spread across various locations including Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth, Hull, York, and Beverley. For further details, interested parties can visit their website at wilkinchapmanrollits.co.uk