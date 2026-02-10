Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s largest law firm, Wilkin Chapman Rollits, has strengthened its private client division with the appointment of Monika Bone as a partner in its York office. Monika joins the firm to enhance the wills, estates & tax planning team after serving as an associate director at SJP Law in York. Originally hailing from the Czech Republic, she completed her legal training in Huddersfield and has accumulated a wealth of experience over the past 15 years at various Yorkshire firms, notably as a partner at Harrowells.

Monika Bone expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “This is a significant stage in Wilkin Chapman Rollits’ growth, so it’s a great time to join the firm.” She is eager to collaborate with colleagues across the region to provide vital support and expert advice to clients, focusing on helping families and business owners transfer their wealth according to their wishes while optimising tax savings.

Bringing over a decade of specialist private client experience, Monika possesses a notable expertise in agricultural law. She advises on matters such as estate administration, wills, lasting powers of attorney, and customised succession and tax planning. Her work frequently encompasses estates with international aspects, digital assets, trust assets, agricultural property, and business interests. Monika is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and is involved with the Law Society's Private Client Section.

Lucy Butterfint, partner and head of the wills, estates & tax planning team at Wilkin Chapman Rollits, remarked, “Monika is a highly respected private client practitioner whose experience will be a real asset to our team.” She added that Monika's extensive knowledge, especially regarding complex estates and agricultural succession, will significantly enhance the firm’s service offerings for clients throughout the region.

Wilkin Chapman Rollits boasts over 530 partners and staff across Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth, Hull, York, and Beverley. As the largest law firm in the region with national capabilities, the firm is uniquely positioned to combine the strengths of a large firm with the personalised, client-focussed service of a trusted partner.