Watsons Solicitors promotes Lauren Soutar to partner

Watsons Solicitors, a prominent law firm based in Cheshire, has announced the promotion of Lauren Soutar to partner, solidifying its leadership team. This milestone comes as the firm continues to experience growth and success, with Lauren now serving alongside Catrin Parry, Danny Hudson, Chris Illingworth, and Kristel Clarke under managing partner Latham Parry. Lauren's promotion marks a significant moment in her career as she approaches her five-year anniversary with the firm, and she is eager to contribute in her new capacity.

Reflecting on her journey, Lauren remarked, “It has always been an aspiration of mine to become a partner, so I’m incredibly happy that it has happened as quickly as it has.” She expressed immediate enthusiasm upon the suggestion of becoming a partner, sharing that her love for working at Watsons played a pivotal role in her decision: “When becoming partner was mentioned, my immediate thought was ‘absolutely, yes’, because I love working at Watsons.”

Lauren is the third individual from the family department to attain this status, joining her colleagues Catrin and Danny. Their department takes pride in being the largest family team in Warrington, with Lauren highlighting the exceptional skillset within it. “The skillset within the department is second to none, with every scenario and case covered by an expert in their field,” she said. Her connection within the legal community is evident as she recalled a conversation with a member of King’s Counsel, who recommended Watsons Solicitors for their reliable assistance: “Feedback such as this is wonderful to hear and is proof of the fine work we do.”

As she prepares to celebrate half a decade with the firm in October, Lauren, who holds the Law Society’s Children Law Accreditation, has cherished her time at Watsons. She described the firm as “such a happy place with a fantastic culture that doesn’t go unnoticed.” Looking forward, Lauren hopes to inspire the younger members of her team, stating, “Hopefully, I can continue to be a role model for the younger members of the team as well. Catrin is that person for me and I hope to do likewise for others.”

Danny Hudson, another partner and member of the family department, praised Lauren for her diligent work ethic. He stated, “It’s no surprise to me that someone as hard working and dedicated as Lauren has been promoted. From day one, her eagerness to learn and develop, coupled with ambition, has made her a force to be reckoned with.” He added, “We now look forward to seeing the impact Lauren has on the wider team at Watsons.”

With over 60 years of experience, Watsons Solicitors remains dedicated to providing top-tier services in family law, employment law, wills and probate, and conveyancing. Their team of professional solicitors holds various accreditations, ensuring that clients receive expert guidance and support across all areas of law. For inquiries related to family law, interested parties can reach Watsons Solicitors at enquiries@watsonssolicitors.com or call 01925 571212.