Ward Hadaway expands education practice team

UK Top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway is expanding its education practice with the appointment of Emma Swann and Jill Donabie as partners in its national education team. This strategic move comes in response to a significant 40% increase in work from education providers over the last year. Emma joins as an education law partner, offering her expertise to multi-academy trusts (MATs), independent schools, further education colleges, and Diocesan Boards. Her focus will be on academy expansions, mergers and acquisitions, governance, pastoral, and commercial matters. Jill, on the other hand, takes up the role of employment and education partner, working alongside MATs, schools, colleges, and universities on people-related issues, including staffing matters, complaints from parents, and policies regarding students, exclusions, and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Graham Vials, Head of Education at Ward Hadaway, expressed optimism about the growth of the firm, stating “Our growth reflects the range of issues now facing leadership teams in education. They need trusted advisers who understand the pressure on budgets, governance and day-to-day management and can respond quickly when sensitive issues arise.” Both Emma and Jill are expected to bring considerable expertise that enhances the firm’s partner-led service, allowing them to support clients with both routine and complex matters.

Emma Swann arrives with over 20 years of experience in education law, dealing with issues such as Ofsted challenges, exclusion appeal panels, and governance reviews. Her commitment to the education sector is clear, as she remarked “Independent schools and trusts are managing more strategic commercial arrangements, particularly where services and governance are organised across charitable structures and faith-based networks.” She expressed her enthusiasm about joining a strong, forward-thinking team dedicated to education.

Jill Donabie's expertise in employment law further strengthens the department’s capacity to address sector-specific concerns, particularly regarding safeguarding and regulatory referrals. Jill noted “Education providers need advisers who are responsive, pragmatic and used to working with senior leaders under pressure. Much of the work in this sector is sensitive and time-critical, so it’s important to enable organisations to make decisions with confidence.” Her role is set to expand the department's capabilities in dealing with complex issues, including student exclusions and SENDIST claims.

Their appointments follow the recent promotion of Tom Shears, an employment specialist, to partner, marking continued growth for the education team. Managing Partner Steven Petrie commented on the firm’s advancements, stating “Emma and Jill’s arrival reflects the continued growth of Ward Hadaway and our investment in areas where clients need strategic, sector-specific expertise.” With an increasing demand from education providers, the firm's education practice is evolving and taking on greater significance within its national offering. The new hires are positioned to bring added depth to both commercial and employment services, supporting the overarching strategy of building specialized teams equipped with the necessary sector experience to meet client needs.