In a decisive move, the UK government has announced new sanctions targeting several Russian individuals and scientific institutes involved in the development of chemical weapons, specifically Novichok and Epibatidine. This action is part of the UK’s ongoing efforts to address and deter the serious threats posed by Russia’s violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The sanctions were publicly disclosed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on 6 July 2026, as the UK seeks to spotlight Russia’s actions related to the poisoning incidents that led to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and British national Dawn Sturgess.

“Only the Russian state had the means, motive and opportunity to deploy this lethal toxin to target Navalny,” said a UK official. These new sanctions directly affect two major scientific research institutes and seven individuals who played significant roles in Russia's secretive and illegal chemical weapons programme. The newly sanctioned research centres are SC Signal and the State Scientific Research and Testing Institute for Military Medicine, reflecting significant concern over the ongoing production of toxic chemicals that threaten international stability.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that “Russia’s repeated use of chemical weapons is a sickening violation of international law and a direct threat to global security.” Highlighting the severity of the situation, she further pointed out the historical context of chemical weapons employed by Russia, citing the earlier use of Novichok in Salisbury. In her remarks, she emphasised that “we will continue to call out Russia’s violations” and work alongside international allies to ensure accountability against those responsible.

The sanctions come at a critical time, coinciding with the NATO Summit in Ankara, where the UK is aligning its strategies with NATO allies to tackle the multifaceted threats posed by Russia. The British government has unequivocally committed to stand firm against Russia’s aggression, underscoring the urgent need for collective security in the face of an increasingly reckless adversary. This latest round of sanctions adds to over 3,400 sanctions that the UK has imposed in direct response to Russia's activities in Ukraine, reinforcing the country’s resolve to combat hostility wherever it arises.