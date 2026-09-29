UK pledges commitment to global justice

In a significant address at the United Nations Crime Congress in Abu Dhabi, Alex Davies-Jones MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice, emphasised the UK's commitment to tackling organised crime and violence against women and girls. During her speech, Davies-Jones stated, “It’s a huge honour to be here,” reflecting the importance of international collaboration in combating crime that transcends borders. She acknowledged the partnership with the United Arab Emirates and the leadership of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in addressing these pressing issues.

The Minister reiterated the urgency of a global response to crime, highlighting that “Crime does not respect borders” and noted the increasing sophistication of criminal activities. Her focus was sharp on violence against women and girls, asserting that the UK has an ambitious goal to halve this violence within a decade. However, she expressed a desire for the fight to extend beyond national borders, stating, “We want women and girls to live free from fear wherever they are in the world.”

Davies-Jones also tackled the challenges posed by digital spaces, stating that as more lives move online, “The technology that connects and empowers… also intimidates, and harms.” She invited global partners to join the UK’s side event on technology-facilitated violence against women and girls, underscoring the need for comprehensive solutions across nations.

The speech also covered the UK’s financial commitments, including £1.5 million investments to combat organised crime and the significant role of digital evidence in serious investigations. “Making sure agencies can access the data that they need to counter serious, organised crime… that is a priority for the UK,” Davies-Jones asserted, highlighting the importance of technological advancements in the fight against crime while ensuring public trust.

She also addressed the role of artificial intelligence in delivering justice, stating that the UK pursues AI opportunities responsibly and with human rights and the rule of law central to its approach. “No country can tackle these challenges alone,” she claimed, further emphasising the need for shared expertise and collaboration to build robust justice systems globally.

In her pledge for future initiatives between 2026 and 2031, Davies-Jones outlined specific commitments, which include providing financial support for dismantling transnational scam operations in Southeast Asia, aiding Ukraine’s justice system, launching a call for evidence on online misogynistic abuse, and introducing protective measures to safeguard children from inappropriate online content. “I can’t wait to see what this Congress will achieve,” she concluded, hopeful for advancements that will support global crime prevention and criminal justice improvements.