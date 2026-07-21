Travers Smith achieves record financial results

The firm's Managing Partner, Edmund Reed expressed his satisfaction, noting "I am really pleased with this year's set of financial results - record income, record RPL and record PEP," highlighting the results as a reflection of their people’s dedication and client trust. Senior Partner Andrew Gillen affirmed the firm’s strategy, stating "At the heart of these results is an unwavering focus on our clients," as they continue to navigate complex challenges in a rapidly changing world. Over the past year, Travers Smith has also moved to a new state-of-the-art office at Stonecutter and launched innovative initiatives like a fintech incubator, showcasing their commitment to enhancing client services and investing in technology. The firm remains dedicated to supporting their community, advancing sustainability, and fostering professional growth for its employees, all while achieving record-breaking financial performance.