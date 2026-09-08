TerraLex appoints Darryl Cross CEO

On September 9, 2026, TerraLex announced the appointment of Darryl Cross as its new Chief Executive Officer. Darryl, who brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, will initially serve as Co-CEO alongside the current CEO Terri Pepper until October 30, after which he will assume full responsibility for the CEO role. TerraLex is known as an elite global legal network comprising more than 140 leading independent law firms across 135 countries.

Darryl’s extensive career has centred on fostering collaboration and growth within global law firms. He has developed strategies that not only connect lawyers across borders but also create significant business opportunities while enhancing client service. This experience aligns closely with TerraLex’s mission of building the most collaborative legal network in the world.

Prior to this role, Darryl spearheaded global collaboration initiatives at one of the world’s largest international law firms, cultivating strategies that strengthened cross-border relationships and achieved record levels of referral activity. His earlier experience involved advising law firm leaders globally on issues related to profitability, performance, and client development. This breadth of knowledge equips him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today’s legal landscape.

"Darryl is an exceptional leader whose career has been defined by fostering collaboration, building relationships, and creating lasting value for global legal organizations," said Derek Humphery-Smith, Global Chair of TerraLex. "His deep understanding of international law firms, proven ability to connect people across jurisdictions, and longstanding relationship with TerraLex make him the ideal person to lead our network into its next chapter."

Darryl, who has worked with TerraLex and its member firms for over 20 years in various capacities, views this CEO role as a natural culmination of his career. "I am honored to join TerraLex and serve a network that has long set the standard for trust, quality, and collaboration," he remarked. "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the power of connecting talented professionals across borders to create better outcomes for clients. I look forward to working closely with our member firms to deepen those connections, expand opportunities for collaboration, and continue delivering exceptional value across the global TerraLex community."

With an MBA and a Graduate Certificate in Law Firm Management, Darryl’s collaborative leadership style and strategic vision uniquely position him to advance TerraLex’s mission of strengthening connections among leading independent law firms. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the network, which is also launching an enhanced website designed to improve access to the expertise, resources, and collaborative qualities of its member firms, making them more visible to clients seeking cross-border legal support.