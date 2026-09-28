Taylor Rose boosts medical negligence team

Taylor Rose, a fast-growing innovative law firm, has announced two senior appointments in its Medical Negligence team as it continues to invest in a specialist practice area that is playing an increasingly important role in securing access to justice for patients and improving standards of care across the healthcare system. The team acts for patients and their families in some of the most complex and life-changing claims, including cases involving delayed or missed diagnoses, avoidable birth injuries and surgical errors, fatal claims, helping families secure access to rehabilitation, long-term care and financial support.

Jacqui Hayat has been appointed Head of Medical Negligence, with responsibility for leading the strategic development of the department and supporting its continued growth, profitability and market profile. In her new role, she will focus on further strengthening the team's reputation for securing life-changing outcomes for clients, growing referral relationships and developing the next generation of medical negligence specialists. Jacqui has practised in Medical Negligence for more than 30 years and has previously led medical negligence teams at two London law firms. Since joining Taylor Rose as a Partner in 2021, she has played a key role in supporting the department's leadership and mentoring solicitors across all levels of qualification. Jacqui is recognised as a leader in her field, ranked in both Legal 500 and Chambers UK and has been a member of the Law Society Clinical Negligence Panel for more than 25 years.

Andrew Bentham has been appointed Deputy Head of Medical Negligence, where he will work alongside Jacqui to support the continued growth and development of the department, while continuing to manage a caseload of complex medical negligence cases. Andrew qualified as a Medical Negligence Solicitor in 2010 and joined Taylor Rose (formerly McMillan Williams) in 2013. Promoted to Partner in 2018, he has been instrumental in developing the department, supervising and mentoring junior lawyers while strengthening its reputation for delivering outstanding outcomes for clients. Andrew is a member of the AvMA Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel and is recognised as a recommended lawyer in both Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.

In his new role, Andrew will work alongside Jacqui to help drive the department’s strategic growth and further enhance its reputation as a leading medical negligence practice. Working closely with Jacqui, he will also focus on creating structured progression opportunities for fee earners and paralegals at every stage of their careers, ensuring the department remains a destination practice for both clients and medical negligence specialists.

Against a backdrop of rising medical negligence claims, Taylor Rose continues to invest in its specialist team to meet increasing demand for expert legal representation. NHS Resolution’s Annual Report and Accounts for 2025/26 reported over 15,000 new medical negligence claims and incidents in 2025/26, a 5.6% increase on the previous year, while the cost of NHS medical negligence claims rose to £3.24 billion.

Commenting on the appointments, Antony Jaggard, CEO of Taylor Rose, said "Medical negligence is a hugely important area of legal practice, helping individuals and families navigate the consequences of serious medical errors while driving greater accountability across the healthcare system. Jacqui and Andrew bring exceptional expertise, leadership and compassion to this work. Their appointments reflect our commitment to developing talent from within and under their leadership, we see significant opportunities to further grow the team, continue to develop talent, and deliver outstanding outcomes for clients."