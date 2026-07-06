Taylor Emmet launches charity assist service

Leading law firm Taylor Emmet has unveiled TE Charity Assist, a bespoke service designed to help charities optimise the value of legacy income with strategic support, expert legal advice, and specialised assistance throughout every stage of the legacy journey. As legacy income in the UK surpasses £4.4 billion annually and continues to rise, charities are increasingly aware that success relies not only on securing future gifts, but also on ensuring that legacies are effectively administered and safeguarded when challenges arise. TE Charity Assist has been established to aid organisations throughout the entire legacy lifecycle, encompassing planning and supporter engagement to estate administration, legacy recovery, and the resolution of intricate legal issues.

In collaboration with fundraising and leadership teams, TE Charity Assist enhances legacy programmes by offering practical guidance, legal expertise, and supporter-focused services aimed at helping organisations extract the full potential of gifts bequeathed to them. The service aids charities in planning for prospective legacy income and efficiently administering, protecting, and maximising the advantages of gifts received. Merging Taylor Emmet's acclaimed Private Client expertise with dedicated charity support, TE Charity Assist provides a range of offerings including legacy strategy and campaign planning, co-branded legacy awareness initiatives, and various will-writing partnership options.

To ensure charities are fully prepared, the service also includes legacy administration, estate management, and dispute resolution, as well as free Legacy Health Checks comprising over 20 points to protect and enhance charitable legacies. Moreover, it extends into legacy protection services, assisting charities as they navigate contentious estates or disputes over charitable legacies, and offers advice on commercial property, employment, and governance matters. TE Charity Assist also plans training sessions, workshops, and legal updates to support fundraising teams and their backers.

Looking ahead, Taylor Emmet is set to introduce new insight services designed to assist charities in comprehending and projecting their future legacy income. Future offerings include legacy benchmarking, analysis of sector trends, pipeline reporting, and strategic insights aimed at bolstering long-term financial planning. The initiative underlines Taylor Emmet's broader commitment to the charity sector; alongside providing specialist legal counsel to charities throughout the UK, the firm partners with four charity organisations and has raised more than £20,000 through fundraising activities in 2025/26. Additionally, the firm grants every employee a paid volunteering day annually to support local community causes.

Ben Brown, Head of TE Charity Assist at Taylor Emmet, emphasised, "Legacy income represents one of the most valuable and sustainable sources of funding available to many charities. While future gifts remain important, effective legacy management extends far beyond the point at which a pledge is made." He added, "TE Charity Assist has been developed to become a genuine long-term partner for charities. Alongside supporting organisations with legacy planning and supporter engagement, we provide the specialist legal expertise required when gifts are realised through estates." Brown noted, "Legacy income can be vulnerable to delays, administrative challenges and, in some cases, disputes. Our role is to help charities protect and maximise the value of gifts left to them, whether through efficient estate administration, our innovative Legacy Health Check service or specialist advice on contentious estate matters." He concluded, "Whether we're supporting a charity with a legacy campaign, administering an estate, resolving a disputed gift or advising on governance, our aim is to help organisations secure greater value from their legacy programmes while reducing administrative and legal burdens."