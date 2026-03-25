Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised the selling shareholders of Planet IT on its acquisition by TalkTalk Business, marking a strategic move to broaden TalkTalk’s managed services portfolio. Headquartered in Salford, Greater Manchester, TalkTalk Business stands out as one of the UK’s foremost B2B telecoms and managed service providers. The company offers a comprehensive range of business-grade communication products, including internet access, data, voice, and network infrastructure. With a mission to empower UK organisations to exceed their ambitions, TalkTalk Business boasts over 25 years of experience serving businesses, from national retailers to small and medium-sized enterprises, with future-proof technology and dedicated support.

As a UK-based provider of managed IT support, cybersecurity, and Microsoft cloud services, Planet IT brings its expertise to the table, focusing on secure and reliable technology solutions. The firm is well-regarded for its strategic IT consultancy, as well as its cloud infrastructure and Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions. This acquisition aims to combine Planet IT’s technical know-how and customer-centric approach with TalkTalk Business’s expansive scale and advanced connectivity solutions, allowing both entities to enhance support for businesses across the UK.

Following the acquisition, Planet IT’s co-founders, Gavin Jones and Sean Smith, will remain at the helm of the company, working alongside their existing leadership team. This ensures continuity for the firm’s customers, partners, and employees as it enters its next growth phase. The corporate team at Freeths, led by Corporate Partner Malin Svanberg Larsson and Corporate Associate James Allen, played a pivotal role in facilitating the transaction, supported by a multidisciplinary group that included employment and tax specialists.

Reflecting on the successful deal, Malin Svanberg Larsson said “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Gavin, Sean and the wider Planet IT team on this transaction. They have built a fantastic business with a strong culture and an impressive reputation, and this deal represents an exciting new chapter for both the founders and the business. We are delighted to have supported them on this milestone moment and wish them every success as they continue their journey with TalkTalk Business.”

Gavin Jones echoed this sentiment, stating “Working with the Freeths team has been a genuinely brilliant experience. Their responsiveness, commercial insight and hands on support made the entire process feel straightforward and well managed, even at its most complex. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Planet IT and are excited about the future as part of TalkTalk Business.”