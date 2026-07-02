Suzanne Daley wins award for leadership

Bell Lamb & Joynson proudly announced that their Family Law Partner and Head of Family received this prestigious accolade during the annual event. The awards recognise outstanding women from the Liverpool City Region who have made significant impacts in their fields, while also raising vital funds for The Women’s Fund and the Merseyside Women of the Year Legacy Awards.

Suzanne’s recognition not only highlights her remarkable legal career but also her resilience and compassion. Since becoming the firm’s youngest equity partner in 2016, she has transformed the Family Department into a thriving team of 15 legal professionals. Their reputation for providing expert advice in both public and private family law has helped thousands of families navigate some of life’s most challenging moments. “Family law has always been about supporting people through some of the toughest moments in their lives,” Suzanne reflected, emphasising the privilege she feels in her work.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Suzanne has significantly impacted her local community, particularly after her son Jonah was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer. Despite facing her own challenges, she continued to lead her team effectively. The support her family received from the Owen McVeigh Foundation during this trying period inspired her to become a strong advocate for the charity, which is dedicated to helping families in similar situations. “The support we received following my little boy’s cancer diagnosis has been overwhelming,” Suzanne stated, crediting this experience with changing her perspective on what truly matters.

In addition to her advocacy work, Suzanne played a pivotal role in establishing the Bell Lamb & Joynson Foundation, an initiative that supports and fundraises for four local charities each year. The Foundation addresses vital issues such as grassroots sports, tackling youth knife crime, and aiding male victims of domestic abuse through fundraising and community partnerships.

Bell Lamb & Joynson congratulates all nominees and winners, recognising that Suzanne's award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to making a positive difference in people’s lives.