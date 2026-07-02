SRA report reveals issues in claims sector

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has published a new report addressing consumer experiences in the high-volume claims sector. Cited as one of the largest consumer studies conducted in this area, the research involved over 15,000 participants and aimed to illuminate common challenges faced by individuals pursuing claims. While high-volume consumer claims can serve as an important avenue for redress, the findings indicate a pressing need for clearer communication and enhanced consumer protection.

According to the research, more than half of the respondents (54%) reported encountering various problems throughout the claims process. Many consumers expressed confusion regarding when they had officially signed up and the specifics of their agreements. Aileen Armstrong, Executive Director of Strategy and Policy at the SRA, stated that “hearing directly from consumers is vital to understanding where this sector is not working as it should and where people might be at risk of harm.”

Despite 59% of respondents indicating satisfaction with the outcome of their claims, issues like delays and poor communication persisted. Alarmingly, only 21% of those who engaged with law firms or claims management companies (CMCs) felt informed about costs at the outset. Meanwhile, other critical information, such as the existence of a cooling-off period and potential liabilities, was communicated to a minority of participants—13% and 14% respectively.

The research further revealed a significant gap in consumer knowledge, with many unaware that online forms they completed could lead to formal agreements. While the majority found online claim eligibility checks straightforward, a lack of clarity remained concerning the consent consumers were granting through these platforms. Satisfaction rates varied significantly, with 72% of individuals resolving claims through law firms content with their outcomes, yet only 51% felt satisfied with the service received.

The SRA's findings also highlighted disparities among consumers, noting that those from lower socio-economic backgrounds and individuals with additional support needs were at a heightened risk of experiencing confusion and inadequate support. To address these concerns, the SRA is developing comprehensive guidance for consumers and legal professionals alike while ensuring continuous oversight of regulated firms.

The independent study, carried out by YouGov in October 2025, employed a mixed-method approach, incorporating stakeholder interviews, a nationwide online survey, and in-depth consumer interviews. The findings form part of a broader initiative within the SRA to enhance protection for consumers navigating high-volume claims, an area currently under scrutiny due to ongoing investigatory efforts into improper practices.

The high-volume consumer claims sector encompasses various issues affecting numerous consumers at once, including flight delays, housing disputes, and data breaches. With 94 ongoing investigations into 68 firms, the SRA is dedicated to ensuring compliance and is actively pursuing measures to rectify consumer protection deficiencies throughout the industry.

The report unequivocally underscores the necessity for improved communication and transparency within the high-volume claims landscape as the SRA continues to develop clearer onboarding processes and work collaboratively with other regulatory bodies.