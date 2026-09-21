Solicitors abseil to raise funds for charity

In a remarkable demonstration of teamwork and commitment, Olliers Solicitors has raised £3,199 for the Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) by taking on a challenging 100ft charity abseil in the breathtaking Peak District. The Manchester-based criminal defence specialists were not alone in their endeavour; they were joined by supporters and partners from GMYN for the steep challenge. The event took place at Millers Dale Viaduct, and every participant managed to successfully complete the descent, adding to the spirit of unity and achievement shared throughout the day.

The abseil event was strategically held to support the Seen, Heard, Diverted campaign, part of a three-year partnership between Olliers and GMYN. This important initiative aims to keep neurodivergent young people out of the criminal justice system. Despite the significant funds raised so far, Olliers continues its fundraising efforts, working towards a target of £30,000 over the partnership's duration. Matthew Claughton, the Managing Director of Olliers, participated in the abseil and described the experience, saying, “It was a fantastic day and I’m incredibly proud of everyone who took part."

The conditions on the day were favourable, with warm weather encouraging a strong turnout from colleagues, supporters, and GMYN representatives who came to cheer on the team. Claughton reflected on the experience of standing at the top of the viaduct, noting, “Standing at the top of the viaduct is one thing – stepping over the edge is another. But seeing everyone complete their abseil and knowing we were doing it to support GMYN made it worthwhile." He also emphasized the ongoing nature of the fundraising efforts, stating, “We’ve raised £3,199 so far, which is a brilliant result, but the fundraising doesn’t stop here. Every donation will help support the Seen, Heard, Diverted campaign and its work to improve outcomes for neurodivergent young people."

The Seen, Heard, Diverted campaign is critical in building a prevention pathway for neurodivergent children involved with the youth justice system. Research highlighted by GMYN and Olliers reveals that approximately 80% of children cautioned or sentenced in UK courts are neurodivergent, despite this group representing only around 15% of the general population. This alarming statistic underscores the campaign's objectives to provide comprehensive support across all ten Greater Manchester local authorities. Funds raised will facilitate a three-strand delivery model that includes rights-awareness training, safe activity spaces for young people, essential support toolkits for parents and coaching, and training for police officers, solicitors, and magistrates to better understand and de-escalate situations before they escalate to criminalisation.

This abseil event follows Olliers' participation in the Tatton Park 10k in July, forming part of a broader fundraising strategy the firm is committed to during the partnership. In addition to financial contributions, the firm is also dedicating time to mentoring young people, making a positive impact on their lives. Donations to the Seen, Heard, Diverted campaign remain open through the Olliers fundraising page, allowing the community to contribute to this vital cause.