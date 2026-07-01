Shoosmiths expands Real Estate practice with hire

In a significant move for its core Real Estate practice, Shoosmiths has announced the appointment of Charlotte Ward as a partner. Ward joins the firm from DWF, bringing over twenty years of experience as an investment lawyer. Her deep expertise lies in Real Estate investment, development, and financing, particularly in complex and high-value matters such as large-scale portfolio acquisitions, disposals, and financings.

Charlotte's diverse client base includes developers, investors, and financial institutions. Throughout her career, she has successfully represented developers across the full life cycle of projects. Her extensive portfolio includes advising on multiple large-scale acquisitions and financings as well as re-gears for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). In addition, her work spans various sectors, with specialisation in industrials and logistics, offices, and consumer and retail markets.

Joe Mazzucca, Partner and Head of Shoosmiths' Real Estate Division, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, saying "Charlotte is a highly regarded investment lawyer with an exceptional track record and a strong institutional client base that aligns closely with our growth ambitions." He further highlighted that her appointment will significantly bolster both Investment and Development practices in line with the firm's ongoing commitment to Real Estate, a key pillar of Shoosmiths' long-term strategy. Mazzucca also noted, "She is a proven team leader whose collaborative and inclusive approach is a natural cultural fit for Shoosmiths, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have across the firm."

Reflecting on her new role, Charlotte shared her excitement, stating "Shoosmiths has a clear and ambitious vision for its Real Estate practice, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a strong team at an exciting point in the firm's growth." She acknowledged that the firm's focus on high-value institutional work and its collaborative culture were compelling reasons for her move. Charlotte expressed her eagerness to contribute to the enhancement of Shoosmiths' Real Estate offering across the UK and beyond.

Ward's appointment follows a series of strategic hires and promotions in Shoosmiths’ broader Real Estate, Planning, and Construction practices. Recent developments include the appointment of Sarah Fitzpatrick as partner and head of planning, the addition of partners Andrew Miles, Peter Stockhill, Simon Collis, and Steven Plummer, as well as the promotion of Matt Nixon to partner in London. This trend underscores Shoosmiths' commitment to growing its Real Estate capabilities and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.