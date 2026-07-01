Setfords launches Halo as technology platform

In a groundbreaking move, Setfords, the UK's largest platform law firm, has launched Halo, an in-house technology platform that combines case management, accounting, and practice management functionalities. This system, specifically designed and built by the firm, is now pivotal for all 650 of its consultant lawyers operating across the country.

The launch of Halo is central to Setfords’ strategy aimed at creating a vertically integrated business model—blending legal expertise with advanced technology and data capabilities. The firm concluded that existing market solutions fell short of meeting the diverse needs of its consultants, who range from solo practitioners to small teams, necessitating a bespoke system.

Guy Setford, co-CEO of Setfords, shared insights into the firm’s vision: “Twenty years ago, we built Setfords around a different model for practising law. We believed if lawyers had more freedom, clients would get a better service. Halo is the next stage of that same thinking. The platform model changed the way law firms can work. Now we are changing the technology that sits underneath them.”

Halo represents the largest technology initiative in Setfords' history. The migration to this new platform was executed over a single weekend, successfully transitioning millions of historical documents while ensuring a seamless shift for both consultants and back-office teams. This significant undertaking touches every facet of the business, including legal work, compliance, client service, and accounting. With Halo now embedded throughout the firm, consultant feedback is actively directing ongoing improvements and new features.

Alongside Halo, Setfords has introduced Helix, a structured data foundation that consolidates two decades' worth of matter and financial data, client communications, and operational metrics. Built on a sophisticated lakehouse architecture, Helix enhances the value of the data generated with each consultation, creating a robust environment for deploying AI capabilities directly into existing workflows. This approach eliminates the reliance on disparate systems and encourages comprehensive adoption across all users.

Chris Setford, co-CEO of Setfords, reflected on the extensive development of Halo: “Halo did not happen overnight. It has taken years to build the business, find the talent, architect the product, and develop a platform that could be deployed across hundreds of lawyers working in different practice areas across the country.” He emphasised the importance of user feedback, asserting that once numerous lawyers engage with a unified platform daily, their insights become invaluable for continuous enhancement.

Looking forward, Halo marks only the beginning of Setfords’ technology-driven evolution. The firm has expanded its technology team from eight to over 30 specialists, indicating a strong commitment to continuous development in software, data, and user experience. Both Halo and Helix are early components of a broader technology roadmap, setting the stage for greater automation and AI capabilities across the firm.

With a clear vision and innovative technology, Setfords is poised to redefine the landscape of legal practice, proving that a technology-first approach can lead to significant improvements in service delivery and operational effectiveness.