Sackers welcomes two new associates

David Saunders, senior partner, expressed satisfaction with the new recruits, stating “As the leading specialist law firm to the pensions industry, we continue to invest in our people at all levels to ensure our clients benefit from well-resourced, high-performing teams. We are delighted to welcome Louise and Annabella to Sackers.” Louise McRae, a three-year qualified lawyer, trained and qualified at Eversheds Sutherland and provides advice on a diverse array of defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) pension issues. Annabella Hwang, a newly qualified lawyer from Pension Insurance Corporation, offers advisory services to trustees and employers concerning various aspects of their pension arrangements, from benefit changes to governance issues.