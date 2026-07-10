RFB Legal sets sights on growth

Nationwide law firm RFB Legal has secured a new headquarters in Holborn, London, marking a significant step in its ambitious growth trajectory. Following a remarkable 17.6% increase in turnover, the firm is now targeting an annual revenue of £30 million within the next five years. The new 14,277 sq ft office space not only underlines the firm’s evolution from a traditional high street practice but also positions it for a 20% workforce expansion over the coming year.

RFB Legal, founded in 1948, has successfully transformed itself into a prominent nationwide commercial firm, especially in the last five years. The relocation from its former offices on Baker Street and Old Street reflects a strategic commitment to refreshing the firm’s identity and fostering fresh talent, ideas, and diversity. Managing Partner Afsheen Nasr shared insights on the significance of the move, saying “The move into our new offices in Holborn felt like a perfect opportunity to refresh our brand, staying faithful to our rich history and values that have shaped the practice for nearly eight decades.” She emphasised the firm’s continual focus on client relationships and community values.

RFB Legal’s purchase of New Derwent House illustrates its strategic commitment to long-term market presence. The firm serves a diverse clientele, including medium to large national and international companies, and boasts a strong presence in various legal specialisms, such as property, commercial, and consumer law.

Nasr remarked, “A key driver of our growth has been our commitment to investing in the next generation of legal talent and creating opportunities for people to develop their careers with us.” She concluded by highlighting the importance of diversity in their success, stating “It enables us to better understand our clients, bring different perspectives to complex challenges, and build a culture that reflects the communities and businesses we serve”