Reforms aim to boost market confidence

The Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) has announced timely reforms aimed at restoring confidence in the home buying and selling market, following recent research that shows a significant decline in both professional and consumer confidence. According to the CLC's latest confidence tracker survey, less than half of property professionals reported confidence in market stability, dropping to 45% from 54% earlier this year. The decline is notable among consumers as well, with buyer confidence falling from 36% to 21% and seller confidence from 24% to 15%.

This downturn in confidence reflects broader concerns about the state of the economy and aims to galvanise support for necessary changes. The CLC is actively urging its member practices to embrace the proposed reforms, which build on two extensive public consultations. These reforms are designed to be transformative, aiming to reduce delays in transactions and the high rate at which deals fall through.

Key to these reforms is the introduction of legally binding agreements, which come with sales packs that provide prospective buyers and sellers with essential information upfront. This approach allows both parties to make informed decisions earlier in the transaction process, increasing confidence that a deal will ultimately complete. Stephen Ward, the head of strategy and external relations at the CLC, states “The CLC has a long history of championing innovation and modernisation, and we will be working hard to ensure these reforms take hold.” He adds, “This is a significant and exciting step forward in improving the whole process, not just for consumers but also everyone involved in home buying and selling, so we urge the property market to continue its collaboration to make this vision a reality.”

Despite the anticipated benefits, there remains scepticism about the progress of the conveyancing process itself. Only 17% of the 87 survey respondents believed that the speed and efficiency of these processes were improving, with transaction times still averaging between three to four months. Additionally, over a third of respondents (36%) indicated they have postponed investments in new technologies or redesigning processes until more details regarding the reforms were available.

Ward believes this juncture could mark a pivotal shift for the industry. He asserts “I firmly believe we will look back on this moment as a major turning point in transforming a broken system into one in which consumers and professionals alike will have much greater clarity, certainty and confidence.”

Furthermore, the CLC has partnered with Raidiam and the Open Property Data Association to develop a Smart Data Property Trust Framework aimed at securely sharing information among transaction parties while ensuring accuracy and provenance. This initiative has been supported by a substantial £750,000 grant from the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund. Additionally, the CLC has been recognised as part of a new government AI Growth Lab, which will facilitate lawtech and conveyancing firms in testing innovative AI products before launching them on the market