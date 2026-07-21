Rachel Reeves' sister takes office as Attorney General

Ellie Reeves, the sister of Rachel Reeves, has been appointed as Attorney General, taking on a pivotal role in the UK government. Before her new position, she served as Solicitor General from 6 September 2025 until her recent appointment. Reeves was elected as the MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich in 2024, having previously represented Lewisham West and Penge since 2017.

As Attorney General, Reeves is the chief legal adviser to the Crown and oversees various important departments, including the Government Legal Department, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Serious Fraud Office, and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate. Her responsibilities include the overall supervision of the Attorney General’s Office and fulfilling specific statutory duties. She holds the statutory duty to supervise the discharge of responsibilities by the Director of Public Prosecutions, who heads the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the director of the Serious Fraud Office.

In addition to her statutory duties, Reeves will provide non-statutory oversight of the Government Legal Department and government prosecuting departments. Serving as the government’s principal legal adviser, she will address questions of public law, international law, human rights, and matters concerning devolution. As part of her public interest functions, she is poised to reference unduly lenient sentences to the Court of Appeal and intervene in proceedings to protect charities.

Moreover, Reeves will oversee all major international and domestic litigation involving the government and work towards promoting the rule of law both at home and abroad. In addition to her role as Attorney General, she holds the separate office of Advocate General for Northern Ireland, while the Advocate General for Scotland is tasked with responsibilities concerning Scottish law matters. As Ellie Reeves embarks on this significant role, her extensive experience in legal matters and public service will play a crucial part in shaping her contributions to the government and the legal framework of the UK.