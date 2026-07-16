Promotions announced for mfg Solicitors

mfg Solicitors is celebrating the promotion of two key team members at its Bromsgrove office. Deborah Perry has been elevated to Senior Associate in the firm’s Private Client division, while Claire Liddy steps up to Associate in the Property Litigation division. These promotions underline mfg Solicitors' commitment to nurturing talent and recognising the efforts of professionals who excel in providing outstanding service and advice. Andrew Davies, Partner and Managing Director at mfg Solicitors, expressed pride in the team’s achievements, stating “The promotion of Deborah and Claire at our Bromsgrove office are thoroughly deserved and they come at a time when we are seeing increasing demand from clients seeking specialist legal advice.”

Davies praised the integral roles both Perry and Liddy play within their respective teams: “Both have become an integral part of our Private Client and Property Litigation teams, advising clients on a wide range of complex matters. They have built excellent reputations within the firm and across the legal sector, and their promotions reflect the hard work, commitment and dedication they have consistently shown.” Highlighting the firm's depth of talent, he added: “These promotions, along with a number of others across the firm, highlight the depth of talent we have, and I look forward to seeing Deborah and Claire continue to thrive in their roles as they contribute to our ongoing success in the months and years ahead.” With offices spanning Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, the Black Country, Ludlow, and Telford, mfg Solicitors continues to reinforce its position as a significant player in the legal sector.