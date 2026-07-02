Preston woman wins settlement after tragedy

Victoria, a resident of Preston, faced devastating loss when her husband, James, succumbed to mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer associated with asbestos exposure. The couple had shared many years together, and James's battle with the disease, which surfaced after years of work as a joiner, cast a shadow over their family. His former employer, J.T.S Contractors Limited, agreed to a financial settlement after a protracted legal case, resolving the matter shortly before a scheduled trial.

James's work history at John Turner & Sons (Preston) included exposure to asbestos dust while handling Asbestolux boards, a construction material notorious for its hazardous properties. He recalled, “I was not provided with adequate respiratory protection and was not warned about the dangers associated with inhaling asbestos dust and fibres.” Sadly, this neglect led to his diagnosis in August 2023, and he passed away from the disease shortly thereafter.

Support from the Cumbria and Lancashire Asbestos Support Advice Group proved invaluable to Victoria during this challenging time. In seeking justice for her husband, she enlisted the help of Joanne Candlish from the law firm Leigh Day, who investigated the situation thoroughly. Despite the company contesting the claim, Victoria’s legal team successfully obtained a judgement in her favour. Candlish remarked, “Mesothelioma is a fast-moving and devastating disease. Within a matter of months, it can completely turn the lives of those affected upside down.”

The six-figure settlement, reached just weeks before the trial was set to begin, will provide crucial financial support for Victoria and the couple's daughter who continues to live at home. Reflecting on the outcome, Victoria shared, “James and I were together for many years, and his death has been a great loss to our family. Although it does not change what has happened, I am pleased the case has now been concluded.”