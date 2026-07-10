Patent attorney enhances Ellisons’ IP services

Chris Burnett has been appointed as a Legal Director at Ellisons, enhancing the firm's intellectual property (IP) offering amidst growing client demand. With more than 20 years of experience, Chris is set to advise businesses on protecting, commercialising and enforcing their IP rights. His expertise encompasses patents, trade marks, designs and copyright, guiding clients through the entire lifecycle of their intellectual property. From safeguarding innovative ideas and technologies to assisting businesses in realising the value of these assets, Chris is committed to providing comprehensive support.

Chris's previous experience includes advising a diverse range of clients, from international corporations to high-growth small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various sectors such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, engineering, medical devices and AgriTech. His scientific background paired with a solid reputation for delivering technically adept and commercially focused advice makes him a valuable addition to Ellisons.

The addition of Burnett signals Ellisons’ ongoing investment in its Corporate and Commercial teams while addressing the soaring demand for specialist advice in a landscape where intellectual property, technology and brand value are becoming pivotal commercial assets. Paul Forsyth, Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial at the firm, commented: “Chris is a highly respected patent attorney with an outstanding reputation for combining technical expertise with commercially focused advice. He brings an exceptional blend of technical knowledge, commercial insight and practical experience, which will be a real asset to both our clients and colleagues. Businesses are investing more heavily in products, software, brands and manufacturing processes than ever before. Protecting those assets has become a commercial priority rather than simply a legal exercise. Chris’s appointment reflects both our continued investment in the team and the growing demand we’re seeing from clients across the East of England.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Ellisons, Chris Burnett stated: “Some of the most valuable assets a business owns are the ideas, technology and brands it develops. Protecting them at the right time helps businesses avoid problems later and puts them in a stronger position to grow, attract investment and make the most of future opportunities. Ellisons has built a strong reputation for supporting ambitious businesses with practical, commercially focused advice. The opportunity to bring specialist intellectual property expertise into that environment, working alongside colleagues across the firm, was one I was keen to be part of.”

Ellisons’ Commercial team remains committed to advising businesses of all sizes on a comprehensive range of commercial matters, integrating legal expertise with practical insights to assist clients throughout every stage of their business journey.