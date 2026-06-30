Parole Board provides new resources for victims

The Parole Board has produced a new leaflet and video aimed specifically at guiding victims through the complexities of the parole process. The initiative recognizes that the parole system can be daunting for those affected by crime, thus the Board aims to promote transparency by providing clear and concise information on key topics. These include how to submit a Victim Personal Statement, understanding the different stages of the parole process, and how victims can observe an oral hearing.

Victims who may be engaged in the parole process are strongly encouraged to utilize these resources, which serve as a valuable tool for navigating their rights and options. Additionally, the Parole Board urges all eligible victims to register with the Victim Contact Scheme, which assigns a Victim Liaison Officer to each victim. This officer plays an important role by supplying crucial information and updates throughout the parole process.

Cecilia French, the Chief Executive of the Parole Board, expressed gratitude to those who contributed to creating these new resources, noting that “we want to extend our thanks to all those, including victims’ rights groups, the London Victims Commissioner and victims themselves, who have contributed to our video and leaflet on the parole process.” French acknowledged the anxiety that victims experience during a prisoner’s parole review, and expressed hope that these resources will assist in clarifying victims' rights. She added that “we hope that these new resources will help them by outlining in straightforward language what a victim’s rights are within the process and the opportunities they have for their voices to be fully heard.”

The Board's commitment to supporting victims has already seen the national rollout of victims observing oral hearings last year. This new initiative marks a significant step forward in fostering understanding of the Parole Board’s operations and the rationale behind its processes.