Parklane Plowden announces chairman's retirement

Leeds and Newcastle-based Parklane Plowden Chambers is bidding farewell to its non-executive chairman David Kilduff, who has announced his retirement after serving two terms. His career has significantly shaped the chambers, which was formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers and Plowden Chambers. Under David's leadership, Parklane Plowden has achieved notable growth and enhanced its standing across various practice areas.

His contributions encompassed a broad range of initiatives; he oversaw crucial changes in the chambers’ branding, marketing, and business development strategies. David was instrumental in guiding staffing and recruitment matters. Additionally, he played a significant role in the refurbishment of the chambers’ office located in the Leeds city centre and was key in sourcing and fitting out new premises in Newcastle.

Commenting on his departure, David said “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Chambers: we have addressed a number of significant challenges collaboratively and constructively and I leave Chambers on a stronger footing than when I arrived.”

David's leadership has left an indelible mark on the organisation, as attested by Elizabeth Hodgson, head of chambers, who added, “Chambers’ continuing growth and reputational strength over the last six years is in no small part due to David’s dedication in his role as our non-executive chairman.” She emphasised the value of his “wise counsel and fresh perspective” to both Parklane Plowden and her personally. Elizabeth also highlighted that “Our staff colleagues and members of chambers alike will greatly miss David. We wish him well in his future roles.”

Parklane Plowden Chambers holds prestigious rankings in various legal directories. For instance, in its 2026 rankings, Chambers & Partners placed the set in Band 1 across multiple practice areas, including family and children, clinical negligence, and personal injury. Furthermore, The Legal 500 also recognised Parklane Plowden as a top-tier barristers’ set, ranking it as tier one across five practice areas and recommending 82 barristers across 11 fields.

As Parklane Plowden moves forward, it looks to build on the strong foundation established during David Kilduff’s tenure, continuing to offer exceptional legal services and support to clients in various areas of practice. For more information, search for ‘Parklane Plowden’.