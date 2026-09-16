Olliers Solicitors appoints Paul Loughlin

Olliers Solicitors, a renowned criminal and regulatory defence law firm, has significantly bolstered its Regulatory Team with the appointment of Paul Loughlin as a partner. Paul joins the Manchester-based firm from Stephensons Solicitors, where he was instrumental in leading their road transport regulation team. His extensive experience encompasses advising HGV and PSV operators on various regulatory matters, including licensing, public inquiries, financial standing, and maintenance compliance.

Paul’s arrival is a strategic move for Olliers as the firm continues to expand its specialist legal teams and deepen the expertise available to its clients. Throughout his career, Paul has amassed over 16 years of experience in regulatory law, adeptly navigating the complexities faced by individuals and organisations within highly regulated sectors. Gareth Martin, Head of the Regulatory Team at Olliers, said: “Paul’s appointment is a strong signal of our commitment to regulatory defence work. His experience not only complements our existing expertise across professional discipline, health and safety, inquests and public inquiries but also enhances our offering through his experience in licensing and transport matters.”

Ruth Peters, Business Development Director at Olliers, echoed this sentiment, stating: “Paul joining our Regulatory Team is a further indication that Olliers really are able to offer a truly holistic approach to defence work. We have dedicated expertise across criminal and regulatory matters and have demonstrated that our expertise in all of these areas is of the very highest standard.”

Paul comes well-equipped to Olliers, having represented individuals and businesses against a variety of enforcement bodies such as the Police, Crown Prosecution Service, HMRC, and the Health and Safety Executive. He is widely recognised in the sector for his work related to regulatory enforcement, including health and safety prosecutions, environmental offences, and investigations under caution.

Olliers’ ongoing growth reflects a strong reputation for specialist criminal defence work, and Paul's addition further strengthens its regulatory team. This strategic appointment underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing specialist advice and representation for clients navigating intricate regulatory issues, ensuring that they remain well-supported in a challenging legal landscape.