Fredrik joins from DLA Piper, where he served as Co-Head of Infrastructure, Construction & Transport Sector for Europe. With a focus on private equity transactions, portfolio company investments, acquisitions, project finance, and divestitures of energy assets and joint ventures, he has successfully managed complex, multi-jurisdictional projects throughout his career.

In his new role, Fredrik has expressed his enthusiasm for joining Norton Rose Fulbright, stating, “Norton Rose Fulbright’s global reach and commitment to delivering innovative solutions for clients perfectly align with my approach to advising on complex energy and infrastructure mandates. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues and clients to further strengthen the practice and drive continued success.”

The firm has been actively enhancing its project finance capabilities, particularly with the recruitment of Paris-based projects partners in 2025. Madhavi Gosavi, Head of Banking and Finance for Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, remarked on Fredrik’s significance to the firm, saying, “Fredrik’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our global platform and delivering best in class support for clients across key markets. His deep sector experience and knowledge in multi jurisdictional projects further enhance our capabilities and will help us continue to meet growing client demand across our practice.”

Rob Marsh, Global Co-Head of Energy, also shared his thoughts on Fredrik's joining, stating, “Fredrik’s arrival is exciting for our projects practice, given his proven track record across the energy and infrastructure sectors and his strategic insight. Fredrik’s deep client relationships are highly complementary to our platform and his joining is an important part of the continued expansion of our market leading projects practice.” With this strategic hire, Norton Rose Fulbright is poised to enhance its service offerings and expertise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.