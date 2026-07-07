Noerr advises Orlando Capital on TEX acquisition

Noerr has, announced its advisory role to Orlando Capital GmbH in the acquisition of Trans Europa Express Holding AG (TEX). The transaction involved a group of sellers, including a fund advised by Ufenau Capital Partners AG. Located in Freienbach, Switzerland, TEX has developed a strong foothold as an independent European platform for railway infrastructure and rail services.

Over the years, TEX has emerged as a leading player in the sector, providing critical infrastructure support across multiple countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company's extensive service portfolio caters to both passenger and freight transport companies and industrial clients, solidifying its reputation along the railway value chain. With this acquisition, Orlando Capital aims to bolster TEX's market position through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions. The firm’s strategic plans are focused on deepening TEX’s presence and broadening its service offerings.

Noerr has a history of advising Orlando Capital on its investments and divestments, showcasing its commitment to supporting the firm in the implementation of investment strategies. Orlando Capital V, the private equity wing of Orlando Capital GmbH, is based in Munich and actively operates in the German-speaking region and the Nordic countries.

The Noerr team leading the acquisition comprised partners Georg Schneider, who specialised in private equity, and Benedikt Vogt, who focused on mergers and acquisitions. The advisory team also included experts across various specialisations in banking, finance, and tax, demonstrating Noerr's capacity to address multifaceted challenges.

Noerr's reputation lies in its combination of legal excellence and profound insight into industry-specific requirements, which allows it to effectively advise a diverse clientele of corporations, investors, governments, and start-ups on intricate national and international projects.