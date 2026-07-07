Newly qualified solicitors enhance Worcester firm

Three up-and-coming solicitors are celebrating their formal qualification after successfully completing their training contracts at mfg Solicitors, a respected law firm based in Tything, Worcester. The trio, comprising Lauren Collins, Emily Stancer, and Sara Southall, are now working closely with their respective department heads and the firm’s clients in their specialisms.

Lauren Collins, a graduate of the University of Leicester, has joined the firm’s nationally recognised Agriculture and Rural Affairs team. Having previously worked at mfg Solicitors as a paralegal, she expressed her delight at continuing her career in such a reputable environment. “I am eager to contribute to the firm’s success and support our clients in the agricultural sector,” she noted.

Emily Stancer, who graduated from Oxford Brookes University and completed her Legal Practice Course at the University of Law, is now part of the firm’s highly regarded Commercial Property team. She provides support on various property-related matters, such as acquisitions, disposals, and landlord and tenant work. Emily remarked, “I am enthusiastic about the diverse challenges that our clients face and look forward to helping them navigate these complexities.”

Sara Southall, a graduate of the University of Chester, joined the award-winning Employment team following her Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). Her role involves advising employers and employees on both contentious and non-contentious matters within the evolving landscape of UK employment legislation. “It’s an exciting time to be in this field, and I am committed to providing the best possible guidance to our clients,” Sara said.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director at mfg Solicitors, praised their achievements, stating, “Lauren, Emily, and Sara have been nothing short of superb during their time as trainees with us. They have the drive and determination needed in today’s legal sector and are already making their mark both within the firm and with our clients. All three have superb careers ahead of them and I’m excited to see what they will achieve in the months and years ahead in their respective specialisms. I’d like to congratulate them once again.”

With offices in Birmingham, Worcester, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, the Black Country, Ludlow, and Telford, mfg Solicitors continues to strengthen its presence in the legal industry, further enhanced by the addition of these talented solicitors