New threats to national security identified

In a significant development for national security, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), and Russia’s GRU Volunteer Corps have been formally designated as threats under the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026. This order was laid by the Home Secretary and approved by Parliament on 13 July, marking a pivotal step in safeguarding the UK from potential dangers posed by these organisations.

This designation means that it is now a criminal offence to express support for these groups, as it has been deemed that any glorification or encouragement of their activities threatens the safety of the UK. Individuals who assist these organisations or accept payments from them may also face charges. The penalties for such offences are severe; anyone found guilty could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

Moreover, acts such as sabotage carried out on behalf of these designated groups may lead to prosecution under the National Security Act 2023, with offenders potentially facing life imprisonment. The inclusion of the IRGC, IMCR, and GRU Volunteer Corps as the first groups under these new state threat powers underscores the government's commitment to national safety and the protection of its citizens.