New reforms require comprehensive action now

New sentencing reforms aimed at reducing short prison sentences will falter unless the government addresses the root causes driving repeat low-level offending, according to the charity Revolving Doors. The Sentencing Act 2026 introduces a presumption that sentences of 12 months or less should be suspended, which is a necessary reform given that offenders released from such short sentences have a staggering reoffending rate of 66%. However, simply replacing these sentences with community alternatives will not suffice. “Changing the sentence without changing the support around the person will simply move the revolving door from prison into the community,” said Pavan Dhaliwal, Chief Executive of Revolving Doors.

The charity, which advocates for a whole-system response, emphasised that coordinated action is essential in dealing with the interconnected issues of addiction, homelessness, poor mental health, and poverty that contribute to persistent reoffending. The organisation has previously identified between 30,000 and 50,000 individuals caught in a “revolving door” cycle, who together account for at least 130,000 offences annually. The financial burden of this group can exceed £100,000 per person each year, with lifetime costs soaring above £1.4 million.

Revolving Doors urges Prime Minister Andy Burnham to adopt a nationwide version of Greater Manchester's Whole System Approach to Diversion, which successfully integrates multiple services to offer coordinated support specific to individuals with repeated issues. “People caught in repeat offending are too often treated as a collection of separate problems: an addiction for one service, homelessness for another and offending for a third,” Dhaliwal stated. The Greater Manchester model focuses on early intervention by synchronising input from police, probation, health, and housing services, making a compelling case for scalability.

The charity is advocating for three vital commitments from the government: recognition of the revolving door cohort as a priority across various departments, unification of services that currently tackle different aspects of these individuals' lives, and implementation of the Greater Manchester model in selected areas. The opportunity is clear; the government must move towards a prevention-first strategy that pivots on the collective approach rather than isolated initiatives.

The argument put forth by Revolving Doors is straightforward: to see actual reductions in crime and victimisation, the system must treat the whole person rather than piecemeal addressing their individual issues. By doing so, the public sector can better manage the financial and social impacts of repeat offending. The Prime Minister has an imperative to prioritise this integrated model, fostering a robust system that genuinely seeks to break the cycle of reoffending and support those trapped within it