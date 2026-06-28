New digital patent services improve access

In a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility of UK patents, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has launched a comprehensive suite of digital services aimed at facilitating the application, management, and renewal of patents. This initiative, which commenced on 1 April 2026, is part of the ongoing ‘One IPO’ digital transformation programme, designed to consolidate patent, trademark, and design services into a single digital platform. Since its inception, the new service has experienced remarkable uptake, boasting over 13,000 transactions and approximately 4,700 patent applications, marking it as the primary mode for filing patent applications. The IPO noted that "we’ve seen approximately three quarters of patent applications coming in via the new service".

The IPO plans to phase out the older legacy services as they aim to provide more efficient and streamlined processes. The decommissioning will occur in various stages, with the legacy email tool and Web Filing service set to be retired in due course. The new services promise enhancements, including an easier process for account registration and improved application management features that allow users to complete submissions at their convenience. In addition, users will find assistance through an updated guidance page, blogs, and demo videos to aid with navigating the new system.

IP professionals will have specific access pathways to ensure that their organisations’ accounts are managed effectively, while individuals can create accounts directly on the GOV.UK platform. Plans are underway to ensure contingencies are in place for any possible disruptions to the new services, reflecting the IPO's commitment to user satisfaction and seamless service provision. As this digital transformation progresses, the IPO aims to provide a more user-friendly experience, making intellectual property management simpler for everyone involved.