New Chancery Lane launches barrister network

The Barrister Group Chambers has officially united with Barrister Connect, MyBarrister, and VENTRiQ under the new umbrella of New Chancery Lane (NCL). This strategic alliance, which went into effect on 24 September 2026, formalises a group structure that has been evolving since LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, made a significant investment in the company in 2023. Each brand will maintain its individual name and operations, which ensures continuity for clients, solicitors, and barristers alike.

The newly formed NCL confirms its commitment to improve operational efficiencies and shared services. VENTRiQ, which developed from the internal operations of The Barrister Group Chambers and Barrister Connect, now manages over 2,500 instructions monthly for approximately 3,000 law firms spanning all four brands. This allows VENTRiQ to serve additional chambers and mediation services through white-label arrangements since March 2026.

The Barrister Group Chambers remains the largest component of the group, collaborating with solicitors and in-house teams across a diverse range of more than 40 practice areas. Meanwhile, Barrister Connect delivers a platform where clients can connect with over 150 barristers within 24 to 48 hours for a fixed fee, handling around 4,500 cases annually. MyBarrister operates a directory with 164 barristers, providing clients direct access without intermediary costs.

As the operating platform, VENTRiQ does not engage directly with barristers or clients but instead supports all functions including case management and billing. Its development represents a shift in the operations of independent chambers, which increasingly prefer centralised solutions for compliance, cybersecurity, and technological infrastructure. Emily Foges, CEO of New Chancery Lane, articulated this need saying “Chambers aren't going to be big enough on their own to invest in what they now need, whether that's compliance, cybersecurity or case management technology."

Stephen Ward and Harry Hodgkin, founders of the business, have taken on roles on the New Chancery Lane board, marking a transition that broadens Ward’s remit beyond just The Barrister Group. Foges and the board includes notable figures like Chairman Steven Weller and Chief Technology Officer Keiran Fleming among others. Ward expressed the advantage of LDC's backing stating “LDC's investment let us prove the model works at scale, and New Chancery Lane is how we back all four properly.”

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, New Chancery Lane seeks to redefine how legal services are delivered, forging connections that empower both clients and practitioners in their pursuit of justice. For further details on New Chancery Lane and its associated brands, visit their official website.