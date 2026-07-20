New Chair of Judicial Appointments Commission

The JAC is the independent selection body responsible for judicial appointments in England and Wales, and the Chair is appointed by His Majesty the King following the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor. Ms Berry’s appointment is underpinned by a report from the Justice Select Committee assessing her suitability for the role, which was published on 12 June, alongside a public hearing that took place on 10 June.

Lynne Berry CBE has an extensive background in public service and leadership. She currently holds several significant positions including Chair of Governors and Pro-Chancellor at the University of Westminster, and Chair of the Human Tissue Authority. Moreover, she is a visiting Professor in Leadership at Bayes Business School, City, St George’s, University of London. Throughout her career, Berry has been the Chair or Senior Independent Director of various public sector and not-for-profit organisations and has served as Chief Executive in public bodies such as the Charity Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission, and the General Social Care Council, alongside prominent charities like the Royal Voluntary Service and the Family Welfare Association.