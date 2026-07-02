National Legal Services appoints Charles Metherell

National Legal Services (NLS), a leading provider of legal services for families and law firms in care cases across England and Wales, has recently appointed Charles Metherell as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic move is designed to accelerate the firm’s growth, establishing a robust nationwide presence. Metherell, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous position at Knights plc, is committed to fostering national development and is charged with realising specific long-term business goals through targeted funding and technological investments.

Under Metherell’s leadership, NLS aims to reinforce its reputation for providing exceptional legal support. Charles Metherell has considerable expertise, having spent over 25 years in various legal roles, and is known for his work with large regional law firms and professional service providers, particularly in the areas of regulation, governance, and operations. Qualified as a solicitor in 1985, his extensive background in law and business management positions him perfectly to steer NLS into a new era of growth.

Commenting on his new role, Metherell articulated his focus on operational efficiency, stating "we have lawyers of exceptional ability acting for clients in some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable... My role is one of freeing the firm's lawyers to get on with their job by removing superfluous layers of management, streamlining processes and investing significantly in artificial or augmented intelligence...an unwavering focus on efficiency, careful management and, where appropriate, bolt-ons."

With nearly 170 employees and 13 offices spread throughout the UK, NLS has experienced rapid growth since its establishment. Metherell’s commitment to enhancing the firm’s capabilities aims to build an alliance through investments and technological advancements, ensuring that NLS continues to meet the increasing demand for exceptional family and care law services. In the coming three to five years, NLS is poised to unveil advanced offices as part of its plan to strengthen its regional footprint, all under the ambitious vision laid out by Charles Metherell.