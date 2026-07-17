MOJ lawtech grant competition opens again

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has officially announced the launch of the competition for the third phase of the LawtechUK programme, with funding set to accelerate innovation in legal services across England and Wales. The MOJ stated, "This competition builds on the progress made through previous phases of the LawtechUK programme and seeks to support the continued growth of the UK’s legal technology ecosystem."

Lawtech encompasses a variety of technological tools designed to revolutionise legal service delivery. Examples range from artificial intelligence solutions that aid understanding of legal rights to software that automates repetitive processes and platforms for digital dispute resolution. Continued advancement in this sector has become increasingly crucial to ensuring the UK’s competitiveness, thus addressing the evolving needs of consumers and businesses while improving access to justice.

The objectives of the grant focus on nurturing the UK lawtech sector, particularly in terms of developing AI-driven technologies and encouraging greater adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). "Support the development and adoption of technology which will increase access to legal services and aim to reduce unmet legal need," outlines the MOJ’s vision for the future of this initiative. The grant also aims to impact regions identified as priority areas in the Industrial Strategy, promoting growth particularly in city regions and active clusters.

Applications are open to UK-based registered entities, including sole entities or consortia. However, public sector organisations and individuals are not eligible to apply. The MOJ emphasises that all funding will be contingent on successful due diligence checks, which will assess various aspects, including financial sustainability and governance structures.

As the competition progresses, applicants must adhere to specified timelines, with the deadline for submissions set for 26 August 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to participate in bidder engagement events and to contact the MOJ via MoJLawtechgrant3@justice.gov.uk for further details. Comprehensive information regarding the application process and criteria, including the necessary documentation, can be found in the Invitation to Application.

The Ministry of Justice remains committed to fostering innovation within the legal sector, striving to ensure both growth and accessibility as the UK navigates a rapidly evolving technological landscape