Mishcon de Reya boosts education team

Mishcon de Reya has made significant strides in enhancing its Education legal services with the addition of Miriam Carrión Benítez as a Partner in its Employment Department. Miriam, a respected barrister specialising in equality and human rights, is recognised for her expertise in various aspects of Education law. Her extensive experience includes advising education leaders on complex issues such as investigations into alleged antisemitism, culture reviews highlighting discriminatory practices, as well as challenges surrounding illegal schools and international safeguarding in school transactions.

In recognition of her contributions to the field, the Bar Council has appointed Miriam as its representative on the Advisory Group to the Judicial Appointments Commission. She also serves as a trustee of the Hackney Foodbank Trussel Trust, underscoring her commitment to both education and community support. As she embarks on her new role at Mishcon de Reya, Miriam will focus on enhancing the firm's education offering and pursuing international opportunities within the sector.

Miriam is the eleventh partner hire at Mishcon de Reya this year, reflecting the firm's commitment to growth and expertise in key sectors. "I am thrilled Miriam is joining the team," expressed Susannah Kintish, the Head of Employment. "This move will further deepen our existing expertise in the education sector and provide both individuals and businesses with the best legal support."

Miriam herself expressed enthusiasm about joining the team, stating "I am delighted to be joining a terrific team at Mishcon de Reya. The education sector is in a state of transition, and I look forward to supporting our clients as they prepare for the future working across multiple teams.” She added "The Education group at Mishcon de Reya has established a strong practice, and the opportunity to help deepen our offering in the UK and internationally is exciting." As the education landscape continues to evolve, Miriam's arrival is poised to strengthen Mishcon de Reya's capabilities in this vital field.