Mike Wilson appointed CBI South-East chair

Mike Wilson has been appointed Chair of the CBI’s South-East Council, bringing significant leadership experience and commitment to inclusive growth

Mike Wilson, Managing Partner at leading UK law firm Blake Morgan LLP, has been appointed Chair of the CBI’s South-East Council. A longstanding member of the council, Mike brings deep regional insight and leadership experience to the role. He joined Blake Morgan in 2012 and was elected Managing Partner in 2016. Since taking over, he has overseen the firm’s strategic growth and development, working closely with the firms’ strategy and operations boards to ensure the business remains values-driven and regionally invested.

Recognised for championing an inclusive, people-first culture, Mike has transformed Blake Morgan significantly under his leadership. He has provided colleagues with meaningful career opportunities while maintaining retention rates well above the industry average. His strategic restructuring of the firm has also yielded strong returns for stakeholders. As Chair, Mike will play a vital role in representing South-East businesses and in shaping the CBI’s regional agenda.

Anneka Hendrick, CBI London and South-East Director, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m delighted to welcome Mike as Chair-Elect of the CBI South-East Council.” She praised him for being a valued CBI Councillor for many years and noted his extensive experience as a law firm leader. “His boardroom expertise, extensive networks across the South-East and beyond, and commitment to inclusive growth give him a deep understanding of the region’s business landscape,” she continued. Hendrick believes these qualities make him an outstanding choice to support the voice of South-East businesses and drive forward the priorities of CBI members and the wider business community.

Mike Wilson also shared his thoughts on his new role, stating, “It is an immense privilege to be appointed as Chair of the CBI’s South-East Council.” He acknowledged his experience as a member of the CBI Council for several years and noted the organisation's impactful role as a collective voice for businesses across the UK. “Given the challenges faced by many businesses and organisations in recent times, the need to drive sustainable growth through investment across all sectors throughout the UK is paramount,” he emphasised.

Wilson underlined the importance of creating a vibrant, modern economy and stated, “It is more important now than ever that the CBI continues to advocate for businesses in a practical, optimistic way.” He looks forward to collaborating with the CBI Council and his colleagues across London and the South-East in order to make the most of available opportunities through the impressive CBI network.