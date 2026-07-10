Michelmores appoints Charlotte Davies as leader

Charlotte will work closely with partners and teams to enhance expertise sharing and service delivery. She arrives from Greenwoods, bringing over a decade's experience in employment law and knowledge management.

According to Managing Partner Tim Richards, “Knowledge has become one of the Firm’s most strategic assets. The businesses that succeed over the next decade will be those that combine exceptional legal expertise with the ability to learn faster, innovate continuously and harness technology intelligently." Charlotte expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “The legal profession is entering one of the most exciting periods of change in its history. Knowledge, AI and innovation are no longer support functions; they are becoming fundamental to how firms deliver value.”